Respected journalist and author Juan Alberto Cedillo, seen here in a recent photo op, writes in his latest book "Las Guerras Ocultas del Narco" that Mexican drug cartels have splintered into hundreds of factions battling for dominance and raising the level of violence in Mexico. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Juan Cedillo

With their leaders dead or in jail, Mexico's drug cartels have splintered into hundreds of factions battling for dominance and raising the level of violence in Mexico, respected journalist and author Juan Alberto Cedillo told EFE.

"The breakup of the big cartels led to a criminal insurgency, because once these gangs were left without leaders and without the money they made from the sale of drugs, they turned to attacking society in general," he writes in his latest book, "Las Guerras Ocultas del Narco" (The Hidden Drug Wars).