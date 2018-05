Shipping containers and cranes are seen at the Port of Newark, one of the largest ports in the United States, in Elizabeth, New Jersey, USA, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

US President Donald J. Trump attends a joint news conference with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (not pictured) in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A Chinese man looks at an electronic board showing the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing, China, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The United States Chamber of Commerce in China on Wednesday praised the threat of tariffs as a useful and effective way to bring China to the negotiating table.

US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on imports of Chinese goods in an attempt to reduce a $337 billion trade deficit with China.