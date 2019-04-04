US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer responds to a question from the news media during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jan 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

A picture made available on Oct 25, 2013, shows a view of containers at the Nansha port in Guangdong province, China, Oct 24, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The Trump administration's demand that punitive tariffs remain to ensure Beijing enacts genuine overhauls has emerged as one of the biggest sticking points, as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators opened new face-to-face talks aimed at a deal, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Thursday.

Delegations met in Washington Wednesday, seeking to craft an agreement President Trump and President Xi Jinping of China could sign. The stakes are high for both sides, as failure to reach an accord threatens to rattle financial markets and further strain relations between the world's two largest economies.