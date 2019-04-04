The Trump administration's demand that punitive tariffs remain to ensure Beijing enacts genuine overhauls has emerged as one of the biggest sticking points, as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators opened new face-to-face talks aimed at a deal, Dow Jones Newswires reported in an article provided to Efe on Thursday.
Delegations met in Washington Wednesday, seeking to craft an agreement President Trump and President Xi Jinping of China could sign. The stakes are high for both sides, as failure to reach an accord threatens to rattle financial markets and further strain relations between the world's two largest economies.