A handout photo made available by the Royal Thai Police shows Shigeharu Shirai (C) being examined at a police station in Lopburi province, Thailand, Jan. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI POLICE HANDOUT

The characteristic tattoos worn by yakuza members and the power of social media led to the arrest in Thailand of a member of the Japanese mafia, who had fled from Japan after the shooting of a rival over 14 years ago, police officials said Thursday.

Shineharu Shirai, 74, who married a Thai woman, was arrested on Wednesday in Lopburi, the capital of Lopburi Province, located around 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Bangkok, provincial police official Col. Ukrit Pooklan told EFE.