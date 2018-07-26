The driver (R) of a VTC (car with chauffeur) vehicle (C, front) argues with several taxi drivers taking part in a 'slow rally' from the Barcelona- El Prat airport to the port during their second day of strike called in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Dozens of taxi drivers take part in a 'slow rally' from the Barcelona- El Prat airport to the port during their second day of strike in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, July 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Protesting Spanish taxi drivers on Thursday drove slowly en masse to clog the freeway encircling Barcelona in Spain on what was the second day of a 48-hour strike calling for stricter licensing regulation for ridesharing apps like Uber.

Thousands of taxi drivers from all over Spain were gathered in the northeastern city in Catalonia to demonstrate against a regional court ruling that temporarily suspended a law requiring there to be no more than one private hire company car, the likes used by Uber and Cabify, for every taxi.