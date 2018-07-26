Protesting Spanish taxi drivers on Thursday drove slowly en masse to clog the freeway encircling Barcelona in Spain on what was the second day of a 48-hour strike calling for stricter licensing regulation for ridesharing apps like Uber.
Thousands of taxi drivers from all over Spain were gathered in the northeastern city in Catalonia to demonstrate against a regional court ruling that temporarily suspended a law requiring there to be no more than one private hire company car, the likes used by Uber and Cabify, for every taxi.