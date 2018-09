Taxi drivers gather during the national demonstration 'It is not fair nor loyal: TVDE in the Constitutional' in Lisbon, Portugal, 19 September 2018. EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A taxi driver displays a banner reading 'We are Taxi!' during the national demonstration 'It is not fair nor loyal: TVDE in the Constitutional' in Lisbon, Portugal, 19 September 2018. EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Hundreds of taxi drivers went on strike in Portugal on Wednesday over a new law allowing electronic ride-sharing applications to operate in the country.

Taxi drivers carried out strike action in the capital Lisbon, in the northern city of Porto and in Faro in the south, calling for a new law regulating the four-passenger transport vehicle companies in Portugal to be suspended until a Constitutional Court ruling on the matter.