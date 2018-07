Taxi drivers on strike rest near their vehicles parked in downtown Barcelona, northeastern Spain, July 28, 2018, during the fourth day of a taxi strike. EPA/ANDREU DALMAU

Scores of taxi vehicles are seen in downtown Barcelona, northeastern Spain, July 28, 2018, during the fourth day of a taxi strike. EPA/ANDREU DALMAU

Barcelona, ??Jul 28 (EFE).- Thousands of taxi drivers caused travel havoc in Spain's two largest cities on Saturday as they took strike action to protest against what they said was unfair and unlawful leniency by licensing authorities in favor of ridesharing apps like Uber.

The industrial action was triggered by a regional court ruling that temporarily suspended a law requiring there to be no more than one private hire company car, like those used by Uber and Cabify, for every 30 taxis.