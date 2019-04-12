Taxi drivers protest in downtown Buenos Aires on April 11, 2019, to highlight their complaint that ride-hailing services like Uber and Cabify are taking a good portion of their business. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Taxi drivers protest in downtown Buenos Aires on April 11, 2019, to highlight their complaint that ride-hailing services like Uber and Cabify are taking a good portion of their business. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Taxi drivers protest in downtown Buenos Aires on April 11, 2019, to highlight their complaint that ride-hailing services like Uber and Cabify are taking a good portion of their business. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Hundreds of tax drivers on Thursday flooded into downtown Buenos Aires with their black and yellow fleet of vehicles to protest local activity by the Uber and Cabify ride-hailing services, which they consider to be damaging their business and competing unfairly.

Three years after Uber began operations in Argentina, both taxi owners and drivers, who operate vehicles for other owners, moved from different parts of the capital on Thursday toward the Casa Rosada, the seat of the Argentine government, to deliver a document in which they laid out the delicate situation in their sector.