VTC vehicles (Tourism Vehicle with Driver) are seen parked at the Diagonal Avenue (black cars on the right) in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Several hundred taxi drivers 'camp' in Gran Via avenue during the third day of their infinitive strike in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTA PEREZ

Taxi drivers in the Spanish capital began an indefinite strike Monday in an ongoing feud with the local government over what unions see as overly lenient regulations applied to private ride-hailing apps like Uber.

Taxi unions called for the industrial action in Madrid as a show of solidarity with colleagues in the northeastern city of Barcelona, who went on indefinite strike on Friday after the regional Catalan government outlined regulation stipulating that consumers using the likes of Uber or Cabify, a Spanish app, would only be able to order a ride 15 minutes in advance, rather than immediately as was currently the case.