Taxi drivers protest outside Santa Justa railway station on another day of taxi strikes in Seville, southern Spain, July 30 July 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

People carrying their luggage walk past a banner reading 'Taxi Strike' upon their arrival at Atocha railway station on another day of taxi strikes in Madrid, Spain, July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANTI DONAIRE

Taxi drivers with their vehicles block the Paseo de la Castellana avenue in downtown during another day of taxi strikes, in Madrid, Spain, July 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Taxi drivers across several major Spanish cities maintained an indefinite strike Monday and staged protests designed to pressure government officials to reconsider what critics deem as unjust and unlawfully advantageous treatment by licensing authorities in favor of ridesharing apps like Uber.

The demonstrations began in the northeastern port city of Barcelona on Jul. 25 when a court in the wealthy Catalonia region suspended a law mandating that companies like Uber and Cabify, a similar Spanish enterprise, would receive one license for every 30 taxis.