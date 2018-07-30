Taxi drivers across several major Spanish cities maintained an indefinite strike Monday and staged protests designed to pressure government officials to reconsider what critics deem as unjust and unlawfully advantageous treatment by licensing authorities in favor of ridesharing apps like Uber.
The demonstrations began in the northeastern port city of Barcelona on Jul. 25 when a court in the wealthy Catalonia region suspended a law mandating that companies like Uber and Cabify, a similar Spanish enterprise, would receive one license for every 30 taxis.