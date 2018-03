Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu talks during the India Economic Summit in New Delhi, India, Nov. 6, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

BJP Prime Ministerial candidate and Chief Minister of Gujarat Narendra Modi (R) with Telgu Desham Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu (L) after the swearing-in -ceremony of Madhya Pradesh chief minister in the swearing in ceremony of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal, India on Dec. 14, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/SANJJEV GUPTA

The Telugu Desam Party, one of the major partners of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left the coalition government on Friday.

The TDP decided to leave the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance after the government rejected a demand for special status for the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh, which is ruled by the TDP.