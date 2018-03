(FILE) An undated mughsot provided by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office shows Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, a social studies teacher who is a suspect in a shooting incident that took place at Dalton High School, in Dalton, Georgia, USA on Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Whitfield County Sheriff's Office/HANDOUT

Police Wednesday arrested a suspect involved in a shooting incident at a high school in Georgia, southern United States.

Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, a social studies teacher and American football team commentator at Dalton High School, was arrested after shots were allegedly fired and Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom, the Dalton Police Department (DPD) said in a tweet. No injuries were reported.