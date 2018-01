Colleagues carry a sick Non-MPO (monthly pay order) teacher to a hospital as they continue the third day of their fast unto death hunger strike program in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Hundreds of teachers who work in non-government institutions in Bangladesh continued a hunger strike for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as part of an action calling for improved salaries and state support.

Images captured by an epa photojournalist on the ground showed scores of protesting teachers laying on the ground _ some clutching placards bearing slogans like “please give me salary,” while two men were seen carrying a sick colleague off to the hospital.