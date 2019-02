An Iraqi man walks beside an empty school building during a teachers strike in Basra city, southern Iraq, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

An Iraqi policeman closes the gate of an empty school building during a strike of teachers in Basra city, southern Iraq, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

An Iraqi teacher carries a banner during a strike of teachers in Basra city, southern Iraq, Feb. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/HAIDER AL-ASSADEE

Schoolteachers in Iraq went on a nationwide strike on Sunday, demanding reforms in the education system, as documented by an epa-efe photographer.

Abbas al-Sudani, Head of the Teachers' Association, explained in a speech the two-day stoppage was aimed at calling for higher salaries for teachers, as well as revamping schools' infrastructure at a time in which the country was recovering from a devastating Islamic State insurgency.