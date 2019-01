Spanish Civil Guard agents work near a well in which a two-year-old boy fell, in the town of Totalán in Málaga, southeastern Spain, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

Spokesperson of the Spanish Civil Guard in Malaga, Bernardo Molto briefs the media on the progress of the rescue works of a two-year-old boy who fell in a well in the town of Totalán in Málaga, southeastern Spain, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL PEREZ

A handout photo made available by the Fire brigades of Málaga shows the 25 centimeters wide borehole in which a two-year-old fell down in the town of Totalán in Málaga, southeastern Spain, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Malaga Fire brigades.

Day two in the search for a two-year-old boy who fell down a deep borehole was underway Tuesday with rescue teams excavating a lateral tunnel in a bid to find the missing child, authorities told EFE on Tuesday.

The little boy, called Julen, was outdoors on a walk with his family on Sunday afternoon when he fell into a groundwater prospecting well — 110 meters (361 feet) deep and only 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) wide — located on a private estate in the southern Spanish municipality of Totalán.