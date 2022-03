Passengers arrive at Perth Domestic Airport in Perth, Australia, 03 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A mother and daughter are reunited after landing at Perth Domestic Airport in Perth, Australia, 03 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Passengers arrive at Perth Domestic Airport in Perth, Australia, 03 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Passengers arrive at Perth Domestic Airport in Perth, Australia, 03 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

After 697 days of hard border closures, Western Australia became Australia's final state to reopen to domestic and international arrivals on Thursday, ending one of the strictest virus containment policies in the world.

Emotional scenes with tears of joy and hugs filled Perth airport after the arrival of hundreds of passengers aboard the first two planes, from Sydney and Singapore.