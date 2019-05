Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez speaks to reporters during a joint press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (L) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R) speak to reporters during a press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (L) and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (R) shake hands after a press conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Cutting-edge technology, boosting tourism and building infrastructure for renewable energy are in focus during the Cuban foreign affairs minister's ongoing visit to China.

"Cuba celebrates the success of Chinese technology and the development of its top world-class companies, which it trusts completely," Bruno Rodriguez said on Wednesday in a joint statement with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, at a time when the United States has placed bans on Chinese tech giant Huawei.