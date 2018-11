Supporters watch as Democrat Beto O'Rourke is defeated by RepublicanTed Cruz at their election night watch party in the 2018 midterm general election at the Southwest University Ballpark in El Paso, Texas, USA, 06 November 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Ted Cruz speaks during a rally event at the Creekwood Grill in Cypress, Texas, USA, 05 November 2018. Cruz, the incumbent, is in a tight and closely watched race with Rep. Beto O'Rourke in the 06 November general election. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

Martin Rodriguez has his photo made with a cardboard cutout of Ted Cruz at the election night headquarters in the 2018 midterm general election at the Hilton Post Oak in Houston, Texas, USA, 06 November 2018. Cruz and challenger Beto O'Rourke are in a tight and closely watched race. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL WYKE

In an election outcome tighter than expected, the current senator of Texas and former Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz on Tuesday retained his position in the Senate after defeating the Democrat Beto O'Rourke, according to estimates released by various media.

US TV networks ABC and NBC, along with local daily Texas Tribune, announced Cruz as the winner with a final percentage of 51.1 percent as against O'Rourke's 48.1 percent.