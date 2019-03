Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) and German climate activist Luisa Marie Neubauer (L) hold a placard reading 'School strike for the climate' during a 'Fridays for Future' demonstration against climate change in Berlin, Germany, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C, right) and German climate activist Luisa Marie Neubauer (C, left) hold a banner during a 'Fridays for Future' demonstration against climate change in Berlin, Germany, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks in front of the Brandenburg Gate during a 'Fridays for Future' demonstration against climate change in Berlin, Germany, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER BECHER

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish schoolgirl who inspired international climate change strikes, joined thousands of protestors in Berlin on Friday.

Speaking to a crowd of around 25,000 in the German capital, she again denounced the inaction of adults in the face of global warming and urged a change in behavior.