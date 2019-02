Relatives of a victim react after the dead body was recovered from under the rubble of the collapsed building in Kartal district of Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Rescuers carry a dead body from the site of a collapsed building in Kartal district of Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Kartal district of Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Rescue teams pulled a teenage survivor from the rubble of an eight-story building 45 hours after it collapsed in a southeastern neighborhood of the Turkish city of Istanbul, the country's interior ministry said Friday.

At least 14 people are known to have died when the building in the city's Kartal neighborhood south of the leafy Aydos Forest, which is located on the Asian side of Turkey's largest city, collapsed and spewed rubble across the street.