Anti-government protesters fire fireworks at riot police during a clash in a street protest calling for the resignation of the prime minister near the premier residence in Bangkok, Thailand, 22 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Police officers fire teargas during a clash with anti-government protesters in a street protest calling for the resignation of the prime minister in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Anti-riot police officers secure the area with the paint on the ground after a clash with anti-government protesters, near the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

A 15-year-old shot during an anti-government protest in Bangkok has died after spending more than two months in a coma, Amnesty International reported.

The boy died on Thursday, Amnesty said, at a hospital in the Thai capital where he had been admitted in mid-August with a bullet lodged in his brainstem.