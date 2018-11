A picture made available on 19 July 2016 shows Pakistani people hold placards during a protest against honor killing in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jul. 18, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/T. MUGHAL

Two teenage sisters were strangled to death by their cousins for allegedly meeting with boys in a fresh case of honor killing in Pakistan, a police officer said Monday.

Bisma Bibi, 19, and Naheed Bibi, 17, were killed by their two cousins on Sunday night, when they returned home after meeting the two boys, said Jamaldin Wali, police spokesperson for Sadiqabad district in central Pakistan where the crime took place.