An 8 September 2021 photo of a young Kandozi indigenous woman from the Musa Karusha community breastfeeding her baby in the northeastern Peruvian province of Datem del Marañon. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Even as some indicators provide evidence of economic progress in Peru, others show the country's persistent social injustices.

One example of the latter is the number of cases of teenage pregnancy in the Andean nation, which grew 22 percent in 2021 and are a reality that serves to leave low-income Peruvian girls trapped in difficult economic conditions.