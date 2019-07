A man who was injured in a suicide bomb blast at a wedding ceremony in Pachiragam district of Nangarhar province, receives medical treatment after they were brought to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 12 July 2019. EFE/EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A teenage suicide bomber blew himself up at a wedding in eastern Afghanistan on Friday morning, killing six people and injuring 20, an official said.

The bombing took place at the residence of a local tribal elder, Hajji Turkhan, in restive Pachir-Aw-Agam district of Nangarhar province. Turkhan, also the commander of a pro-government militant group, was among the dead.