A young boy who was injured in a twin suicide bomb blasts, that targeted girl's schools, is rushed to a hospital to receive medical attention in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sep. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A man who was injured in a twin suicide bomb blasts, that targeted girl's schools, receive medical attention at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sep. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

People who were injured in a twin suicide bomb blasts, that targeted girl's schools, receive medical attention at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sep. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Teenager killed, several wounded in blasts near girls' schools in Afghanistan

A child was killed and four civilians were wounded in three separate explosions on Tuesday near two schools for girls in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, officials told EFE.

Two of the blasts occurred in Behsood district at around 7.30 am local time, killing a 14-year old boy died and wounding three others, the provincial governor's spokesperson Attaullah Khogyanai said.