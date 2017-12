The tropical storm Tembin, which has intensified into a typhoon, left the Philippines on Sunday, leaving around 200 killed and dozens missing on the island of Mindanao, in the south of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said on Sunday morning in its latest bulletin that Tembin was going deep into the South China Sea and was out of the Philippines' area of influence, and as a result had ended the typhoon alert in the country.