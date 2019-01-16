Beachgoers are seen at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, 15 January 2019. NSW's average maximum temperature is expected to top 40C for the next few days with some towns exceeding 45C as a heatwave hits. EPA-EFE/Ben Rushton

Beachgoers cool off at Bronte Beach in Sydney, Australia, 16 January 2019. Parts of NSW were already nudging 40C before 9am, as heatwave conditions sweep across the state. EPA-EFE/Joel Carrett

A dog plays in a water sprinkler at Queens Park in Sydney, Australia, 16 January 2019. Parts of NSW were already nudging 40C before 9am, as heatwave conditions sweep across the state. EPA-EFE/Joel Carrett

Beachgoers cool off at Bronte Beach in Sydney, Australia, January 16, 2019. Parts of NSW were already nudging 40C before 9am, as heatwave conditions sweep across the state. EPA-EFE/Joel Carrett

Temperatures of almost 50 degrees Celsius were recorded on Tuesday in some areas of Australia due to a heat wave that affects the country and led its authorities to issue an alert on Wednesday in Sydney for the high presence of ozone.

Although a maximum temperature of 41 degrees is expected for Sydney, the Ministry of Health of the state of New South Wales, whose capital is that city, warned that, due to a combination of heat and sunlight, the increase in the ozone level in the coming days could cause respiratory problems.