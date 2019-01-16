Temperatures of almost 50 degrees Celsius were recorded on Tuesday in some areas of Australia due to a heat wave that affects the country and led its authorities to issue an alert on Wednesday in Sydney for the high presence of ozone.
Although a maximum temperature of 41 degrees is expected for Sydney, the Ministry of Health of the state of New South Wales, whose capital is that city, warned that, due to a combination of heat and sunlight, the increase in the ozone level in the coming days could cause respiratory problems.