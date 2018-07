A member of Spanish theater company Xarxa Teatre performs the play 'Fahrenheit Ara Pacis' as part of the 22th Temudas Danza Music and Theater Festival in the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain, Jul. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA

The tale of the evolution of a peace-loving rural community into a violent militia due to curbs on freedoms, ideological conflicts and cultural destruction, gripped theater goers on Thursday evening, on the opening day of the 22th Temudas dance, music and theater festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands.

Fahrenheit Ara Pacis, a 55 minute-long play, was a grand spectacle of big mobile structures, staged pyrotechnics, spectacular lightning effects.