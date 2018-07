Thai residents look on as special weapons and tactical police team members (C) walk away from a crime scene at rental house after a police raid in Bang Phlad district of Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai police officers gather near a crime scene at rental house after a police raid in Bang Phlad district of Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai police officers stand guard near a crime scene at rental house after a police raid in Bang Phlad district of Bangkok, Thailand, Jul. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A man committed suicide on Thursday after allegedly murdering the supervisor of the building in which he was renting an apartment in northern Bangkok, police said.

Thai police officers and emergency response teams were called to the apartment building in the Bang Phlad district of the Thai capital after the tenant allegedly killed the complex's supervisor.