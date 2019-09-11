Prevfogo Fire brigade member Gustavo Parintintin poses for a photo on Sept. 8, 2019, in Humaita, Brazil, in the Amazon region, which is currently beset by dozens of wildfires that are threatening the reservations of the Tenharim tribe and others. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Photo showing uniforms of the Prevfogo fire brigade members taken on Sept. 8, 2019, in Humaita, Brazil, in the Amazon region, which is currently beset by dozens of wildfires that are threatening the reservations of the Tenharim tribe and others. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A member of the Prevfogo fire brigade poses for a photo on Sept. 8, 2019, in Humaita, Brazil, in the Amazon region, which is currently beset by dozens of wildfires that are threatening the reservations of the Tenharim tribe and others. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Bizerra Jr.

When the flames begin to light up the night on the Tenharim tribe's reservation in the Brazilian Amazon, the best men of the tribe head into the jungle to combat the fires. They are firefighters for Prevfogo and their main task is to protect their ancestral lands from the wildfires that are breaking out in the region.

Each year the dry season besets the zone and the Tenharim feel the threat posed by wildfires to their lands, an immense territory in the southern portion of Amazonas state, the largest of Brazil's nine states in the Amazon region.