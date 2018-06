A Chilean woman with her face painted during a demonstration for women's rights, an the end of sexist education and the gender gap, in Santiago, Chile, on June 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Chilean Police monitor a protest to for women's rights, an end to sexist educatin and the gender gap, in Santiago, Chile, on June 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valdes

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets on Wednesday in Santiago and other Chilean cities, called forth by feminist groups, to demand women's rights, an end to sexist education and an end to the gender gap.

In the capital, in an exuberant - but largely peaceful - atmosphere, organizers said some 80,000 people, although the government said only 15,000, marched along the city's main street, Bernardo O'Higgins Boulevard for some four kilometers (2.5 miles) and about two hours.