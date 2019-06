Tens of thousands of people protest in Prague on Tuesday, June 4, to demand the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis. EFE-EPA/Martin Divisek

Tens of thousands of people filled Prague's Wenceslas Square on Tuesday to demand the resignation of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who is accused of fraud in connection with subsidies paid by the European Union to the conglomerate he founded.

Organizers estimated the turnout at roughly 120,000, which would make Tuesday's demonstration the largest public mobilization here since the 1989 Velvet Revolution that toppled the Communist government of what was then Czechoslovakia.