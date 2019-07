Demonstrators gather as they continue protesting after a mass rally in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China, on July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters use fire extinguishers during a confrontation with the police at MTR station after a mass rally in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China, on July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Tens of thousands of people faced off against anti-riot police in Hong Kong on Saturday during a banned march held six days after protesters were attacked by suspected gang members.

Police had prohibited the protest over concerns that it would turn violent and used tear gas in different parts of the northern district of Yuen Long, where 45 people were injured last Sunday at a metro station by a group of white-clad men wielding bamboo canes and metal bars.