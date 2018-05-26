A banner reading 'ZAD (Area to defend)' is displayed on the Place de la Bastille as thousands of people demonstrate against government reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

Thousands of people demonstrate against government reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

A man holds a poster reading 'GLI-F4 Abolition' (a tear gas grenade used by the police and considered dangerous) as thousands of people demonstrate against government reforms in Paris, France, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Etienne Laurent

Tens of thousands of people participated in demonstrations in numerous French cities on Saturday, which were organized by left-wing parties, NGOs, unions and student groups to protest President Emmanuel Macron's policies.

Protesters criticized the government's plan to purportedly privatize France's state-owned railway company SNCF, to decrease the number of public employees and to reform the university admissions system by making it more selective, as well as the government's restrictive immigration policies.