Protesters block the main entrance to the office of the President of Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Opposition leader Dragan Djilas (C) talks in front of the office of the President of Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Tens of thousands of people gathered outside Serbia's presidency building in Belgrade to protest on Sunday against President Aleksandar Vucic over what they said has been a smothering of democratic freedoms under his government.

Vucic, in turn, accused the protesters of having used violence to storm the headquarters of the country's public television late Saturday.