A participant holds up a sign during the "Families Belong Together" rally at Lafayette Park across the street from the White House (back) in Washington, DC, USA, 30 June 2018. Rallies in cities throughout the country have been organized to protest the Trump administration's 'zero-tolerance' immigration policies and the separation of children from parents being criminally prosecuted for illegally crossing the United States-Mexico border. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda performs a song at a "Families Belong Together" rally at Lafayette Park across the street from the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 30 June 2018. Rallies in cities throughout the country have been organized to protest the Trump administration's 'zero-tolerance' immigration policies and the separation of children from parents being criminally prosecuted for illegally crossing the United States-Mexico border. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

