A demonstrator holds a sign reading 'For a colorful Germany' (C) at an anti-racism march in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL ZIHNIOGLU

Tens of thousands took to the streets of Germany's capital on Saturday to march against racism and in favor of an open society in an event backed by numerous political groups, parties and celebrities.

Organized by the "Unteilbar" ("Indivisible") coalition under the slogan "For an open and free society: solidarity instead of exclusion," the protest targeted the far-right, discrimination, the deaths of migrants drowning in the Mediterranean Sea and austerity-fueled budget cuts.