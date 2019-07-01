At many as 150,000 people, according to organizers, on Sunday in downtown New York City waved rainbow banners and other signs and marched in the WorldPride parade to express gay pride and continue pushing for LGBTI rights.
Multicolored floats, stilt-walkers, drag queens, heterosexuals, lesbians, gays, non-governmental organization members, activists, actors, television performers and elected politicians were all on hand in the Big Apple on Sunday to celebrate gay pride and the 50th anniversary of the iconic Stonewall riots, which was a key turning point in the struggle for equal rights for gay people.