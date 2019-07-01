Four-year-old Isabella Hernandez (R) tries to reach out and touch the balloons during the LGBT Pride March in New York, 30 June 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

The balloon arch travels down New York's Fifth Avenue during the LGBT Pride March on 30 June 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Crowds line the sidewalks in downtown New York at the LGBT Pride March on 30 June 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

At many as 150,000 people, according to organizers, on Sunday in downtown New York City waved rainbow banners and other signs and marched in the WorldPride parade to express gay pride and continue pushing for LGBTI rights.

Multicolored floats, stilt-walkers, drag queens, heterosexuals, lesbians, gays, non-governmental organization members, activists, actors, television performers and elected politicians were all on hand in the Big Apple on Sunday to celebrate gay pride and the 50th anniversary of the iconic Stonewall riots, which was a key turning point in the struggle for equal rights for gay people.