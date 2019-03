Israeli Merkava tanks and APCs sit at a gathering point next to the border with Gaza, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians sisters girls look at a destroyed Hamas site close their family's destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians inspect a destroyed office of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

There was a tense calm in the Gaza Strip Tuesday after an escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas overnight.

The fighting began after a rocket launched from Gaza early Monday hit an Israeli house and wounded seven people in a family, including children.