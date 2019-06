A protester uses an umbrella to block video recording by police inside the Wanchai Police Headquarters during a rally in the early hours in Hong Kong, China, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A protester writes on a wall of the Wanchai Police Headquarters during a rally in the early hours in Hong Kong, China, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters block a road outside the Wanchai Police Headquarters during a rally in the early hours in Hong Kong, China, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters block a gate of the Wanchai Police Headquarters with makeshift barricades during a rally in the early hours in Hong Kong, China, June 27, 2019. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong dispersed early Thursday after surrounding police headquarters for six hours following a peaceful rally in which they urged G20 leaders to address their concerns during the Osaka summit.

Protesters surrounded the Wan Chai police base in the city's center to present complaints to local authorities about the now-suspended contentious extradition bill and to denounce the oppressive and poor management of the crisis.