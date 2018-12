Yemeni children walk past portraits on the graves of members of Houthi militia allegedly killed in ongoing fighting, at a cemetery in Sana'a, Yemen, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni child and armed members of Houthi militia walk past portraits on the graves of their comrades allegedly killed in ongoing fighting, at a cemetery in Sana'a, Yemen, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni child walks amongst portraits on the graves of members of Houthi militia allegedly killed in ongoing fighting, at a cemetery in Sana'a, Yemen, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

People visit the graves of their relatives of members of Houthi militia allegedly killed in ongoing fighting, at a cemetery in Sana'a, Yemen, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

People visit the graves of their relatives, members of Houthi militia, allegedly killed in ongoing fighting, at a cemetery in Sana'a, Yemen, Dec. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A tense calm on Friday prevailed in the strategic Yemeni city of Al Hodeida three days after a ceasefire between the Houthi rebels and government troops came into force, witnesses told EFE.

Residents of Al Hodeida, the country's principal port on the Red Sea, told EFE that the calm reigned throughout the day, despite the sounds of gunfire heard over the night.