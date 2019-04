Women show their ink marked fingers after casting their votes in Suchetgarh village of Ranbir Singh Pora sector near the India-Pakistan international border, around 25 km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian security personnel stand guard on a motorboat during an election boat rally of National Conference president and candidate for the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Farooq Abdullah on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian security personnel sit inside a boat during an election boat rally of National Conference (NC) president and candidate for the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Farooq Abdullah on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Supporters of National Conference take part in an election boat rally of party president and candidate for the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency Farooq Abdullah on Dal Lake in Srinagar, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri fisher woman waits for buyers near a closed market during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr.11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Tens of thousands of voters on Thursday flocked to polling stations in Indian-administered Kashmir to vote for two parliamentary seats amid tight security and calls for a boycott by separatist groups.

According to Election Commission of India, a little over 37 percent of the 3.3 million eligible voters in the two Kashmir constituencies cast their votes by 2 pm in the first of the seven phases of India's general elections.