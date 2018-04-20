Streets across Iraq were filled with campaign posters Friday, three weeks ahead of the first legislative elections in the nation since the defeat of the Islamic State terror organization, but the everyday political rivalry was unabated and played out in tit-for-tat acts of vandalism.

An atmosphere of tension and controversy _ familiar themes in Iraqi politics _ has installed itself since campaigning began on for the ballot slated for May 12, but while political competition plays out on the street, groups of unknown vigilantes have sprung up to protest the electoral process by altering or damaging the images of beaming politicians plastered on city buildings.