Signs continue to encourage mask wearing and social distancing for the upcoming fall semester despite ventilation improvements at Kelley Lake Elementary School in Decatur, Georgia, USA, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

The increase in Covid-19 infections among children and the divergence of views on masks and vaccines have overshadowed the beginning of the school year in the United States.

One in four American students returns to school this week, in many cases for the first time in person since the beginning of the pandemic, and amid nervousness about the spread of the Delta variant.