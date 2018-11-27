Members of KFOR watch the protest of ethnic Serbs from the north of Kosovo who have been protesting against the economic sanctions of Pristina in the center of the northern part of the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica, Serbia, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DJORDJE SAVIC

Tensions escalated on the Serbian-Kosovar border on Tuesday after a 100 percent Kosovo trade ban on Serbian imports led to multiple political resignations in northern Kosovan towns and rallies on the streets of the divided city of Mitrovica.

Since Kosovo implemented a 100 percent ban on Serbian and Bosnian imports Friday – a retaliatory measure after Interpol rejected Kosovo's bid for membership amid allegations from Kosovo that Serbia had orchestrated the veto – a steady escalation of tension has ensued with local media stating that mayors of four northern, ethnic Serb-majority Kosovan municipalities have resigned from their posts and severed communication with Pristina, the Kosovan capital.