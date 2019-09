A handout photo made available by the press office of the Venezuelan presidency shows President Nicolas Maduro speaking during a Government meeting in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Tensions between Venezuela and Colombia mounted further on Thursday after the Venezuelan president accused his counterpart in the neighboring nation of plotting to have him assassinated.

Nicolas Maduro claimed that the government led by Ivan Duque was "preparing terrorists" to assassinate him. EFE-EPA