A general view of the Palestinian Bedouin Village of Khan al-Ahmar located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem near the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Tensions rose Wednesday in a Bedouin village in the West Bank as the first bulldozer arrived to demolish the cluster of homes, after the Israeli Supreme Court ruled the 173 inhabitants had to be relocated.

As the demolition of Khan al-Ahmar was prepared, scuffles broke out between dozens of police officers in heavy gear and civilians who were trying to block the bulldozer and protect the village, which was condemned to destruction in Apr. 2018, Israeli police confirmed to EFE the destruction would not be carried out on Wednesday.