View of a farmer selecting the Agave Azul plants which produces the famous Tequila, in the city of Tequila Mexican state of Jalisco, on Jan. 17, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ulises Ruiz Basurto

A bartender stands behind the bar in a Mexican restaurant in Shanghai, China, Mar. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Paula Escalada Medrano

After a long and arduous campaign, Mexico's signature drink tequila is slowly making its mark in China, a market that was completely dominated by the national drink baijiu until recently.

But today, tequila is also one among the most popular and sought after alcoholic drinks in China.