A Chilean activist for euthanasia rights, Cecilia Heyder, poses for a photo during an interview with Efe on 05 April 2021 in Santiago, Chile. EFE/Alberto Valdes

A handful of individuals have led the struggle for euthanasia rights in different parts of the world, including Ramon Sampedro in Spain and Ana Estrada in Peru.

In Chile, Cecilia Heyder, a 54-year-old activist who suffers from metastatic cancer, lupus and a blood disorder, has been advocating for more than a decade for the enactment of dignified death laws in her homeland.