An aerial view of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters taking part in a rally organized by the Civil Human Rights Front ahead of the upcoming Human Rights Day, in Hong Kong, China, 08 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A demonstrator protects himself from tear gas during a protest against the provisional government in La Paz, Bolivia, 15 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rodrigo Sura

Bolivians celebrate the resignation of President Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, 10 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin Alipaz

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales arrives to the International Airport of Mexico City, Mexico, 12 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzman

Members of the public join in an interfaith candlelight vigil during a Mass of Remembrance for the victims of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, at St Mary's Cathedral, Sydney, Australia, 26 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DEMARCHI NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Police Special Task Force officer inspects Muslim cemetery during the search operation in Colombo, Sri Lanka 29 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Police and locals inspect the damage and fatalities at St. Sebastian's church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

An undated file image taken from a video released by the militant group calling itself Islamic State (IS), purportedly showing the caliph of the self-proclaimed Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, giving a speech in an unknown location (reissued 27 October 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ISLAMIC STATE VIDEO / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US President Donald J. Trump announces that US special forces have killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi during a raid in Syria in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 27 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Pro-democracy protesters hold an SOS sign and US national flags during a Thanksgiving rally in Edinburgh Place, Hong Kong, China, 28 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE